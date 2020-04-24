Jonesboro police to receive $100K COVID-19 grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $100,000 grant will be helping the Jonesboro Police Department keep its facilities clean as well as protect employees, officials said Friday.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, JPD received a $100,329 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through coronavirus emergency supplemental funding.
Officials said the funding would be used to buy personal protection equipment, foggers for vehicles and buildings, UV lighting, and in-depth cleaning of the department’s properties.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the funding will also provide protection at the department’s facilities.
“We have three buildings we have to protect - our headquarters on Caraway and the patrol division and Justice Complex on West Washington, so we also have concerns for the public,” Elliott said.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin also said in a news release that the grant will help the department in a strong, productive way.
“Everyone is hurting, physically, and/or financially, right now, so this is very welcome news. We talk about physical distancing to get through this time, but in my office, we also talk about keeping our work environments safe,” Perrin said. “One of the potential nightmares that this incredibly contagious disease presents is its ability to run through communities. This grant helps tremendously in protecting our police department.”
