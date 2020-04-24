Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-BIO LAB
Coronavirus slows work on national biosecurity lab in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic will delay the completion of a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan. Project officials say the pandemic has slowed shipping and manufacturing of some construction materials for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility. And several out-of-state workers cannot get to Manhattan because of travel restrictions across the country. The Manhattan Mercury reports the project is not subject to Gov. Laura Kelly's stay-at-home order and project officials had hoped the construction would be completed by December. But the completion could be delayed by 2.5 months, although project officials say the factors in the delay are constantly changing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Amid protests, Kelly says May 3 reopening of Kansas in doubt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says her goal is to start reopening the Kansas economy on May 3 but she may not be able to do it because the state is “nowhere near” having the supplies needed for adequate coronavirus testing. Kelly’s comments Thursday came after hundreds of people protested around the Statehouse against a stay-at-home order from the governor set to expire May 3. Kelly said a key issue in lifting restrictions is being able to test enough to identify and contain outbreaks quickly and take steps to contain them locally. Kansas has struggled to get enough supplies from the federal government and private companies.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-COMMISSIONER
Kansas official's comments on coronavirus raise eyebrows
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A city commissioner in Manhattan, Kansas, is drawing attention after his frustration with the government's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic boiled over at a commission meeting. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said at a meeting Tuesday that he was nearly to the point of wishing everyone would get the virus so the pandemic could ease and businesses could reopen. On Thursday, Hatesohl clarified that he was not hoping everyone would get the virus. He says he's frustrated by the state and local stay-at-home orders that are devastating businesses. And he believes health officials have overstated the threat of the virus because most people recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-TOPEKA
Topeka fire, police unions reject call for 3% pay cut
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Unions representing Topeka’s police officers and firefighters have rejected the city’s proposal that those city employees accept a temporary 3% pay cut. The Capital-Journal reports those pay cuts were suggested as a way to deal with plummeting city tax revenues in the wake of measures to slow the COVID-19 outbreak. An attorney representing the unions suggested in a letter Wednesday that the city consider alternative measures before pushing a pay cut on first responders. Those measures included using the city’s general reserve fund and relying on upcoming police and firefighter retirements for cost-savings. Topeka's mayor and city council members voted Tuesday to cut their own pay by 6%.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Kansas GOP official urges 2 candidates to exit Senate race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top GOP official is calling on two Republican candidates to drop out of the race for the U.S. Senate. Party chairman Mike Kuckelman wrote to Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner Dave Lindstrom on Thursday to tell them that they lack a viable path to the nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, noting in part their weak fundraising. Kuckelman said in the letters obtained by The Kansas City Star that his request was for the “good of the Party.” Neither Wagle nor Lindstrom planned to take the advice.
AP-INSECT DECLINE
Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A big picture look at global insect decline shows land bugs are disappearing at a rate of nearly 1% a year. That means the world has lost more than a quarter of its insects in the last 30 years. Thursday's study in the journal Science finds the declines are more nuanced, varied and smaller than other studies. But scientists still call the results alarming and jaw dropping. Insects like bees are needed to pollinate much of our food. Scientists see no single global cause but fault habitat loss and urbanization. There's hope. Freshwater bugs are increasing, likely due to cleaner rivers and streams.
POLICE SHOOTING-TOPEKA
Topeka officer who was being dragged shot and wounded driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a motorist who was shot and wounded by an officer who was being dragged by the suspect's car has been released from the hospital and taken to jail. Police say 19-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery of an officer while fleeing and other counts. Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon when a Topeka police officer was dragged by Owens' car when Owens took off being stopped for a traffic violation. The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene. The officer, whose name has not been released, is on paid leave during the investigation.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
A Wichita police officer who fatally shot a man in January 2019 will not face charges. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday the officer shot and killed Geoffrey Morris in self-defense. Morris was shot after officers surrounded his car to try and arrest him on outstanding warrants. Bennett said in his report that Morris backed up and hit a law enforcement vehicle then then drove forward toward an officer, who fired because he thought he might be hit by the car. Morris died two days later at a hospital. The officer's name has not been released.