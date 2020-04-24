Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Some state lawmakers are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
AP review: State supply stocks sparse and dated before virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Before the coronavirus outbreak, many states had only a modest supply of protective medical equipment. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that many were still storing items that were left over from an influenza pandemic a decade ago and long since expired. Many states had not freshened their supplies because of a decline in public health funding and a growing dependence on just-in-time delivery in the health care industry. But states have found it difficult to get supplies quickly because of a global competition among areas that have been hit hard by the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Exurb counties breaking from urban areas on reopening plans
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of counties on the edge of Missouri’s two metropolitan areas are showing an increasing urge to end business shutdowns necessitated by the coronavirus, breaking with urban leaders who have extended stay-at-home orders for several weeks. The majority of confirmed cases and deaths have occurred in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. Democratic leaders of St. Louis city and county, Kansas City and Jackson County have extended stay-at-home orders until at least mid-May. But amid growing backlash to social distancing restrictions and the economic fallout, Republican leaders of counties adjacent to the urban core are opting to allow businesses to reopen sooner rather than later.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI JOBLESS CLAIMS
Nearly 60,000 more jobless claims in Missouri last week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 more Missouri workers filed initial unemployment claims last week amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. That's according to data released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The state said 59,271 workers filed claims. The number is still high but is down sharply from the 101,722 claims the previous week. All told, 388,479 workers have filed claims since the week ending March 21, when social distancing restrictions became more common in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SCENE
Congress meets pandemic with masked faces, heavy emotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the coronavirus threat is waning, you wouldn’t know it by watching Congress. The nation’s representatives on Thursday chose overwhelmingly to wear masks at their first meeting in a month, creating the defining visual of a Congress in the throes of a historic pandemic. Lawmakers found gloves and masks waiting for them on tables outside the chamber doors. Inside, flyers kept sitters four seats apart. And when it came time to vote, members were to show up in alphabetical order, filing in specific doors and out others. The session was held to approve a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.
AP-INSECT DECLINE
Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A big picture look at global insect decline shows land bugs are disappearing at a rate of nearly 1% a year. That means the world has lost more than a quarter of its insects in the last 30 years. Thursday's study in the journal Science finds the declines are more nuanced, varied and smaller than other studies. But scientists still call the results alarming and jaw dropping. Insects like bees are needed to pollinate much of our food. Scientists see no single global cause but fault habitat loss and urbanization. There's hope. Freshwater bugs are increasing, likely due to cleaner rivers and streams.
LAKE HOMICIDE-MISSOURI
Man's death at Missouri lake was accidental, not a shooting
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have determined that a man’s death at a Missouri lake was an accident and that he wasn’t shot. KYTV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Kurt Surber was stuck and killed by his own vehicle while either trying to launch his boat Wednesday at Stockton Lake or pull it out of the water. Investigators first thought the Stockton fisherman had been shot near a boat ramp at Price Cove. A family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day, but the victim never showed up. His found body was found along the banks of the lake.
BLUE SPRINGS HOMICIDE
Woman charged in shooting death of Blue Springs man
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged in the shooting death of man at his suburban Kansas City home in Blue Springs. Police there had reported that the body of 65-year-old Wayne Tindell was found Sunday afternoon in his trailer home parked near a Walmart store. A news release Wednesday afternoon from the Jackson County prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Francesca Hernandez, of Kansas City, has been arrested in the case and charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, vehicle theft and a weapons count. Police say Hernandez has denied shooting Tindell, but investigators say she had a handgun and Tindell's cellphone and credit card in her possession when she was arrested.