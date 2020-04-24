Main Street Osceola helping revitalize downtown area

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big things are happening on Main Street in Osceola. Buildings are being bought and new businesses are moving in.
Cindy Leonard took over as executive director for Main Street Osceola, Inc., two months ago.
She is an Osceola native, who moved back to town and was upset to see the state of Main Street.
“Well, when I came back a couple of months ago, it was dead,” Leonard said.
She remembered when downtown was a bustling place and knew something had to be done.
Several buildings downtown have been sold with plans for a restaurant, arcade, deli, and more to open up downtown.
Leonard admits that the revitalization of Main Street has not happened without stepping on some toes, but said, for the most part, the community is happy with the changes.
“But, I think I’ve made the majority, and City Hall, and the chamber very happy of what we’re doing, we’re working close with them,” Leonard said. “They’re helping, and they’ve noticed the changes that we’ve made at Main Street.”
There are plans to put a Farmer’s Market downtown, and Leonard said the Mississippi County Museum has donated the copper ball on top of Mississippi County Courthouse in Osceola, which is being renovated, to be put in the farmer’s market.
Leonard said if you want to help out with Main Street Osceola, Inc., you can become a paying member, can call the office at 870-563-6177, or visit their Facebook page.
