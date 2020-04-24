Mechanics and car dealerships work to keep everyone safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you’ve seen a lot of businesses are making adjustments on how to work with customers. So, what about mechanics and car salesmen, how are they keeping everyone safe from contracting COVID-19?
President of Ford Groves in Cape Girardeau, Bob Neff, said they have changed up how they sell and work on cars to benefit you.
“We offer to come pick up their cars for service and bring them back and we sanitize the car after we service it. We have even delivered. We’ve had people buy cars and we deliver it on their front porch," he said.
Neff said in the beginning he wasn’t sure how it would all work.
“We were concerned about how we were going to do at first, but it’s amazing that as you become more aware. Everybody that I’ve talked to has almost changed every type of interaction they’ve had with people,” he said.
Neff said they have to be extra careful when working on customers vehicle.
“We have disinfectant and sanitizers are that specially made you can put them on leather seats and steering wheels or knobs on dash. Anything that we might touch we’re able to wipe down with something that’s safe for the car and we will sanitize it," he said.
Neff said it even goes beyond just sanitizing.
“We have gloves available; we have mask available; we have safety glasses available," he said.
He said ultimately everyone’s safety matters.
“Both customers and our folks here have to feel safe in the process,” he said.
