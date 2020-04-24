Memphis, Shelby County to release reopening plans early next week as positive COVID-19 case counts “plateau”

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday Nashville officials started sharing details of their reopening plans, but we still don’t have much information from elected leaders about the reopening plan for Memphis and Shelby county just yet.
What we do know is the mayors of Memphis and Shelby County want every city within the county on the same page.
“It’s so important that all of the municipal leaders in this community continue to work together. I think consensus is probably days away and not weeks away,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris Friday. “And so I think we will probably be able to talk about that real soon.”
As Governor Bill Lee takes steps to reopen rural Tennessee counties, details are still slim about what a return to business will look like in Shelby County among Memphis and its suburban sister cities, who are not included in the state’s reopening plans.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in his weekly update Friday afternoon said a plateau in new COVID-19 confirmed cases means the area can lift restrictions with conditions. Strickland said the plan for doing so will be released early next week, as officials continue to add testing capacity and build community trust in the process.
County public health officials said they’ve seen positive case counts leveling off to between 35 to 50 new cases logged per day this week, which is down from a high of hundreds of new cases daily at one point last week.
“We are going to continue to expand testing efforts. Every day new testing partners are coming into the mix,” said David Sweat, chief epidemiologist at the Shelby County Health Department.
Officials on the task force said the city and county have launched multiple advertising campaigns to drive awareness about the importance of testing, especially in the African-American and Latino communities.
The effort includes partnering with stakeholders in those communities to build trust in the testing process.
The health department is now reporting recovery data in Shelby County, which is achieved when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, completes all isolation, and is still alive after 21 days.
Of the county’s confirmed 1,981 cases, 870 individuals are considered recovered.
Eleven of the county’s 43 deaths are attributed to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes. Harris said Friday that a 2015 state law loosened liability for nursing homeowners and more oversight at the state level is needed, as a result of the pandemic.
Shelby County officials have restricted visitors at nursing homes as well as ensured temperature checks for employees and required the wearing of PPE.
“That law, in my view, and I only speak for myself, has led to some of the under-staffing and the absence of protections at nursing homes," said Harris. “And I think owners of nursing homes, as owners of any business should be held liable under certain circumstances.”
Harris also said the county commission will likely be asked to consider in the coming weeks another COVID-19 spending package, which would ensure adequate funding for the Shelby County Health Department. The county already approved $2.5 million in funds for PPE, testing, and other relief.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is making a trip to Memphis Saturday to check in on COVID-19 efforts, with a stop at a state testing site in Frayser.
Lee is also expected to tour the COVID-19 hospital in Memphis, currently under construction at the old Commercial Appeal building on Union Avenue.
