Murder suspect escapes jail, manhunt underway

DES ARC, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police along with the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a murder suspect.
According to a Press Release by Arkansas State Police, Earl Eugene Parks escaped the Prairie County Jail just before midnight, April 23rd.
He is described as a white male, 47 years old, with a bald head and is clean shaven.
According to the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, Parks was arrested in January for Capital Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Firearms in relation to a murder of a Wynne woman back in January of 2020.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Prairie County Sheriff’s office at 870-256-4137.
