Rain Lingers Saturday

Like Thursday, an area of low pressure will move overhead today keeping rain chances in the forecast. Rain will be light and scattered but linger for much of the day. On the backside of the low pressure, winds will gust up to 40 mph in spots. Highs stay in the low to mid-60s thanks to clouds, rain, and the wind. Some may see an hour or two of sun to end the day. Nice weather returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s expected. Rain chances return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.