Seynabou Thiam signs with Arkansas State women’s basketball

A tall, shot-blocking presence is set to join the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in the 2020-21 season, as 6-6 post player Seynabou (Zeyna) Thiam signed her National Letter of Intent Friday.
Thiam, a native of Dakar, Senegal, inked with the Red Wolves after one season at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. With her signing, Thiam is set to become the first player from Senegal in program history.
“Obviously, at 6-6, Zeyna’s length is a huge asset,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “She is also eager to grow her game on both sides of the ball. Having her for three years will be a real positive in her growth process. She is a competitor and the type of student and person we are happy to have as part of our family. We can’t wait to get her to campus along with the rest of our team and get back to work.”
In her lone season at McLennan, Thiam appeared in 30 games with 16 starts. She led the NTJAC and all of NJCAA Region 5 with 58 blocked shots (which also ranked inside the top 25 in NJCAA Division I) en route to earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a freshman. Her length also allowed her to average 7.2 rebounds per contest. Thiam averaged 6.1 points per game while shooting 44.1 (79 of 179) from the field.
Before coming to the United States, Thiam attended Galandou Diouf High School in Dakar.
She joins fellow spring signee Jordyn Brown (Clovis, California) as well as guard Hilani Cantone (Apopka, Florida) and guard/forward Victoria Dames (Loganville, Georgia), who inked with the Red Wolves during the early signing period in November.
