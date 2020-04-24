Threat of severe weather could ramp up overnight

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before you go to bed Friday night, make sure you have a way to get instant weather alerts.
Strong to severe storms could move into Region 8 overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing with them strong gusty winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick upgraded west Arkansas to a “medium” threat Friday morning, saying that one or two supercells could produce tornadoes.
“I’m hopeful the storms fall apart as they move into Region 8,” he said. ”Small hail and gusty wind remain possible.”
While Region 8 remains under a “low” risk, Bryan said our severe threat will ramp up between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
“Hopefully, by then they’ve outrun their favorable atmosphere and just become loud sub-severe storms," Meteorologist Zach Holder said. “Wind and hail are the main threat, but a tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in our Ozark counties.”
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
