Three Red Wolves selected to Sun Belt All-Time Baseball Team

If you are a baseball fan, like many, you have toyed with the idea of being manager for a day and attempted to fill out your personal all-time baseball lineup or roster. Most people would consider some selections no-brainers, while other positions may be much tougher to fill. This is, of course, not because there is not a plethora of talent to choose from, narrowing it down to one player per position or from a certain era is a challenge.