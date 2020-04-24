Updated application deadlines, program start dates announced for Three Rivers College nursing programs

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, application deadlines, testing procedures and program start dates for some nursing programs at Three Rivers College changed.
The application deadline for the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Day Program, which was originally March 1 and then changed to March 27, is now July 20. This program will now start on January 2021.
The NLN PAX-RN entrance exam for the program will be given remotely.
The application deadline for the Evening LPN-RN Bridge Program, originally March 1 and then changed to March 27, is now May 15. THis program will start October 2020.
The NLN PAX-RN and HESI LPN-ADN exams needed for this program will also be given remotely.
Students who have not taken the NLN PAX-RN exam, but have already registered for a previous testing date that was canceled due to the ransomware cyberattack or COVID-19 do not need to register again. NLN customer service will contact them. There is a $35 fee that will be required at the time of registration. This fee will be paid by the student.
Students who are interested in registering to take the NLN PAX-RN entrance exam can click here.
According to Three Rivers, tests can be taken on the student’s schedule, at their location and with their computer as often as they want. Exams must be completed by the program’s application deadline.
For questions about the NLN exam registration, you can contact the NLN at studenthelp@nln.org.
Three Rivers said admission will be suspended this year for the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Evening Program, which typically has an application deadline of May 1.
You can click here for more information on admission to TRCC’s nursing programs.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.