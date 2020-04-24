Ways to protect your house cats from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two household cats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials believe it was passed from the owner to one of the cats.
They are unsure where the second may have had contact with the virus.
Dr. Jennifer Karnes with Central Animal Hospital in Memphis says national vet labs have started running coronavirus tests.
"These labs have been doing background surveillance in our population of cats that we see. So, when we send in what's called a feline upper respiratory panel looking for why a cat might be coughing or sneezing, in addition to the normal ones they would run they've started running COVID-19 ones in the background," Dr. Karnes explained.
She said that's how it was discovered the cats in New York had the virus.
Health officials say there's no evidence showing that pets can pass the virus onto humans, but there is evidence that cats are more likely to contract it than dogs are.
"Epidemiologists in veterinary medicine are most concerned with cats and ferrets because of unique properties in their respiratory system," Karnes said.
The CDC is recommending that pet owners don't let pets interact with people, keep cats indoors, and avoid places where a large number of people and pets gather such as dog parks.
Dr. Karnes recommends that a plan for pets be put in place in case pet owners test positive for the virus.
Dr. Karnes said, “If you have a house cat and you become positive you should plan on tending to that cat and not having your neighbor tend to that cat, not having your best friend, or partner tend to that cat. You should tend to that cat.”
