Westside Middle School votes not to renew assistant principal position

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Westside Middle School will go without seeing their assistant principal, Ulanda Branch, for the upcoming school year.
Branch’s contract was not renewed by the Westside School Board Thursday night.
“Just because I’ve been removed from a position doesn’t change my purpose in life. The purpose I have in life is to stand for right, even if I stand alone. Even if I have to take a loss," Branch said.
She believes it came down to ethical reasons saying, "some things were going on that should have been stopped, that could have been stopped, that were not stopped.”
Branch had many of her concerns voiced through her personal attorney, Felicia Branch, during the board at a personnel hearing Thursday.
Branch had a right to the hearing under Arkansas law.
Although she is claiming there’s more to the reason of why her contract was not renewed; the board says it was for three reasons. They include:
"1. The school district has had static enrollment, is facing an increase of salaries for classified staff of over $150,000, is facing an increase of salaries for certified staff to meet the state imposed new minimum salary, has increased expenses for debt service, and is facing a rising increase in teacher retirement payments.
2. Your position of assistant principal at middle school is not required by Arkansas standards.
3. The district cannot afford to keep you in a position that is not required to be filled."
“What we are trying to do is keep intact the personnel that directly impact instruction on our campus," Superintendent Scott Gauntt said.
Gauntt says of the positions that were not required by state law, like extra nurses and guidance counselors, her position would have the least impact on students.
However, Branch says she did more than her job title required and she was just as qualified as the other principal who holds the same license.
At the meeting, she refuted the district’s use of policy 3.4 to make licensed personnel reduction in force.
The policy states:
“In the event that reductions in the licensed staff, including administration, becomes necessary due to decreased student enrollment, shortage of revenues or circumstances outside the control of the school district, the Board of Education shall endeavor to accomplish the necessary reduction in an impartial and objective manner. However, the continuation of the quality of the district’s educational program shall receive highest priority in these considerations. This RIF policy is not a dismissal policy.”
The district said they followed the book by using the seniority policy.
However, Branch says she has worked for the district longer than the other principal.
She also said that many small incidents like made-up incidents placed on her personnel file, the way she disciplined students by the book and the lack of support in the public eye and behind closed doors made her job difficult.
She also told the board when she arrived at the school, someone approached her and told her “the community is watching you as the first African-American administration.”
Her attorney claiming that this has all been “systematic trek.”
“Regardless of what she said in the meeting, she has not had any issues in the last three years. She has done a good job; she’s energetic. This hearing had nothing to do with her performance," Gauntt said.
However, in the end, the board voted unanimously to go with the recommendation not to renew.
Branch said she wanted to send one last message to her students.
“My high expectations has not changed. I am now holding you accountable vicariously since I won’t be there physically to hold you accountable. You all are amazing. Have a great school year," Branch said.
As far as the future of that assistant principal position. Gauntt said he could not speak that and or if the position could return in the future.
