White County man dies after crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died after a Friday afternoon single-vehicle crash, according to Arkansas State Police.
Cory Lee Hardwick, 22, of Searcy was traveling east in a 2006 Ford Focus on Foster Chapel Road around 12:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway.
According to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over before catching on fire.
Hardwick was transported to Unity Health in Searcy, where he later died.
The weather was cloudy, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
