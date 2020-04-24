Renovations continue at both Mississippi County courthouses

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The renovation projects are full steam ahead at both Mississippi County Courthouses.
The most extensive renovations are taking place at the courthouse in Blytheville.
Judge John Nelson took Region 8 News on a tour of both courthouses on Friday.
The entire building in Blytheville is being gutted.
Ground was broken on that project in January 2020.
Construction at that courthouse, Judge Nelson said, will double its size.
There will be an addition of another full jury courtroom.
“We are taking the boiler and the radiators out and putting in a heating and air system,” Nelson said.
They are also closing Chicksawba Street, adding parking, and re-landscaping the area around the courthouse.
The roof work at the Blytheville is finishing up, and those workers will transition to the Osceola courthouse, where the copper dome will be replaced.
“That copper is the original copper that was put up in 1912,” Judge Nelson said. “And we’re going to replace all that copper.”
The renovation will restore the courthouse to its original condition.
There will also be replacing lighting fixtures outside the courthouse and the water damage inside the building.
The work on the roof alone is estimated to cost $2 million.
Both projects are scheduled to take several months.
“So this project (Osceola Courthouse) will take about six months,” Judge Nelson said. “The Blytheville courthouse, I'm guessing that we've probably got probably 18 more months to go on it before it's completed.”
Right now, the courthouse operations with the Blytheville courthouse are taking place at the Arkansas Northeastern College facility in Burdette.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.