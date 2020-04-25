Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless signs undrafted free agent deal with Carolina Panthers

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless and punter Cody Grace have been named Sun Belt Offensive and Special Teams players of the Week (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
April 25, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 8:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State was once again was shut out in the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Omar Bayless has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The Laurel, Mississippi native was the 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year. Bayless landed on three All-American squads in 2019.

- Sporting News All-American 2nd Team

- Walter Camp All-American 2nd Team

- AP All-American 3rd Team

Bayless put his name into the A-State and conference record books. He finished 2nd in FBS with 1,653 receiving yards, his 17 receiving touchdowns were good for 3rd in the nation. The 17 TD’s are the most in A-State and Sun Belt history in a single season. Omar is the first A-State standout to earn AP All-American honors since Charlie Frederick in 1987.

He participated in the NFL Combine & the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bayless had a receiving touchdown in the all-star showcase at the Rose Bowl.

Bayless Breakthrough - Records set by Arkansas State WR

Sun Belt Conference & Arkansas State

- Most single-season receiving yds (1,653)

- Most single-season receiving TDs (17)

- Most 100 yd receiving games in a season (8)

Arkansas State

- Most receiving TDs in a career (26)

- Tied for most receiving TDs in a game (4)

