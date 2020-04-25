Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless signs undrafted free agent deal with Carolina Panthers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State was once again was shut out in the NFL Draft.
Wide receiver Omar Bayless has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.
The Laurel, Mississippi native was the 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year. Bayless landed on three All-American squads in 2019.
Bayless put his name into the A-State and conference record books. He finished 2nd in FBS with 1,653 receiving yards, his 17 receiving touchdowns were good for 3rd in the nation. The 17 TD’s are the most in A-State and Sun Belt history in a single season. Omar is the first A-State standout to earn AP All-American honors since Charlie Frederick in 1987.
He participated in the NFL Combine & the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bayless had a receiving touchdown in the all-star showcase at the Rose Bowl.
Bayless Breakthrough - Records set by Arkansas State WR
Sun Belt Conference & Arkansas State
- Most single-season receiving yds (1,653)
- Most single-season receiving TDs (17)
- Most 100 yd receiving games in a season (8)
Arkansas State
- Most receiving TDs in a career (26)
- Tied for most receiving TDs in a game (4)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.