Great Weather to End the Weekend

Sunny and nice weather moves in to end the weekend. Highs will rise to the upper 60s with 70s possible for some on Sunday. We’ll warm up, even more, to start the workweek as highs enter the 70s. A few showers are possible on Monday. Our next round of storms moves in on Tuesday and could include another chance of severe weather. Depending on the timing of the system, strong to severe storms arrive during the evening or overnight. Storms may drop around an inch of rain with some seeing more. After this system, things look quiet. High pressure builds in for the rest of the week bringing some of our warmest weather yet next weekend.