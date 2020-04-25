Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Miami and Nebraska dominated college football from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Both programs have trended in the wrong direction since playing for the 2001 national title and are coming off losing seasons in 2019. So maybe it should be no surprise that neither the Hurricanes nor Cornhuskers had a player taken in the NFL draft’s first three rounds. Miami last went without a player drafted in 1975. The Hurricanes with try to keep that streak going Saturday in rounds four through seven. Nebraska is trying to avoid having no draft picks for two years in a row after going 56 years with at least one player drafted.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are gambling on a player with off-the-field issues, selecting Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round of the draft. Gay was suspended eight games by the NCAA as part of an academic fraud investigation that swept up 10 players total and led to severe sanctions for the program. Then in the third round, the Chiefs landed mammoth offensive tackle Lucas Niang out of TCU. Those two selections follow their first-round choice of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Thursday night.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their defensive pass-rush and offensive rushing needs with their first two picks in the NFL draft. Buffalo opened by selecting Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks as a junior last season, with the 54th pick. The Bills then followed up by choosing Utah running back Zack Moss at No. 86. Barring trades, Buffalo had five picks remaining over the final four rounds Saturday, with their next coming at No. 128.
UNDATED (AP) — Denver Broncos general manager John Elway is building around second-year quarterback Drew Lock in the NFL draft. Elway spent his first- and second-round selections on two terrific targets in Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Penn State speedster KJ Hamler. In the third round, Elway added some protection up front for Lock in LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry. His selection was sandwiched around two other third-rounders in Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia and Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim. The Broncos have five more picks on Saturday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa led the nation in NCAA wrestling attendance for the 14th straight year and the state’s two other Division I programs ranked among the top 13 nationally. The National Wrestling Media Association announced the Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans over seven dates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This was the first season a program drew more than 10,000 for every home dual. Penn State was second in attendance with an average of 7,604. Iowa State was third at 4,795 and Northern Iowa was 13th at 2,168.