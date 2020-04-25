Memphis Zoo animals, administrators miss customers as pandemic causes financial difficulties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a financial burden on the Memphis zoo as they continue to care for their animals without a large portion of their revenue to support them.
It’s not just zookeepers and employees at the Memphis Zoo who realize how strange it is that the zoo is completely empty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The animals are realizing that their fans are gone.
Meanwhile, Memphis Zoo administrators say they have a large financial problem on their hands.
For weeks there haven’t been any crowds to shower them with attention and the animals are noticing.
“They’re missing people!” said Nick Harmeier, chief marketing officer for the Memphis Zoo.
Harmeier says administrators miss people too.
Unlike other businesses that can lay-off employees, the zoo can’t close down because they have animals who rely on zookeepers to care for them.
“We have over 4,500 species that we still care for every single day,” Harmeier said.
The Zoo costs $18 million per year to run, and 93% of that comes from ticket sales, memberships and donations. All three of which which are severely down or non-existent at the moment.
On top of that, the timing of the shutdown is hitting the zoo particularly hard.
“Right now would be an extremely busy time for us,” Harmeier said. “From March really until June, that’s close to half of our revenue for the entire year.”
The zoo has raised over $100,000 through a new membership push combined with donations to the animal emergency fund. That money will only last until June.
Although more funding will be needed to survive, zoo officials are trying to keep their heads up.
“We are very lucky that we have such an amazing staff here, and we haven’t skipped a beat inside the zoo,” Harmeier said.
To donate to help the Memphis Zoo: https://www.memphiszoo.org/donate
To buy a membership to support the Memphis zoo: https://www.memphiszoo.org/donate
