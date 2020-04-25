Teacher connects with students using social media during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many of us have seen teachers and students take incredible steps to stay engaged; a Jonesboro Public School’s International Magnet School teacher explains why that engagement is crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether teachers connect on Zoom or upload videos to Facebook, teacher Abbie Haley says some students say it’s their favorite part of the week.
They play games, talk to each other and learn. She says it’s been challenging.
“It was a little intimidating. It’s out of my comfort zone talking in front of a camera so that took a little bit of courage. Once I did it, I got used to it,” she says.
Her videos traveled far and wide as many parents search the Internet to teach their kids. Haley says it’s important for kids to learn.
“I had friends from West Memphis, calling and saying, ‘Hey, that’s great. Can I share it with my kids?’ I think our students from all across the state are learning from other teachers via social media and technology with the videos that have been created,” she says.
She misses her students, and can’t wait to see them again.
