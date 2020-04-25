Tennessee tops 9,000 cases of COVID-19; 85 new cases reported in Shelby County, TDH says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials announced 463 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new deaths Saturday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 9,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths -- up from 8,726 cases Friday.
TDH reports Shelby County’s coronavirus cases have now reached 2,086 -- up from 2,038 announced by the Shelby County Health Department early Saturday. So far, 1,007 individuals have recovered from the virus in Shelby County, according to state health officials.
The Shelby County Health Department is investigating outbreaks of two or more cases at nine long-term care facilities where 104 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus. A 10th facility was reported Wednesday but later removed from the list because only one case had been confirmed.
The Village at Germantown reported Friday they have seven residents and five employees with coronavirus, including three residents who are hospitalized. A spokesperson for the facility attributes the discrepancy to a reporting lag.
More than 131,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Tennessee, including 22,510 in Shelby County.
In Tennessee, TDH reports cases in people 0 to 100 with an average age of 45. The majority of deaths have occurred in people 81 and older, but one person 10 or younger has died. In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 95 with an average age of 70.
Statewide, white individuals make up the highest number of cases (44%) and fatalities (61%); however, it’s a different story in Shelby County where 68% of cases and 70% of deaths are African Americans.
According to SCHD, nearly 78% of fatalities have occurred in people with pre-existing heart conditions.
Other counties in the Mid-south with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 167 cases; 5 deaths; 81 recoveries
- Cross -- 11 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 10 cases; 8 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 14 cases; 6 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 74 cases; 7 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 9 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 54 cases; 2 death
- DeSoto -- 263 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 87 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 41 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 36 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 38 cases
- Tippah -- 51 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 34 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 31 cases; 13 recoveries
- Fayette -- 51 cases; 1 death; 28 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Haywood -- 17 cases; 1 death; 6 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 16 cases; 2 recoveries
- McNairy -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Tipton -- 91 cases; 41 recoveries
