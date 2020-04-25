White Station Elementary donates 3D printed ear strain relievers for health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - White Station Elementary School is doing its part to help health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
Using STEM technology, Kindergarten Teacher Rachel Delmonico has made more than 160 mask ear strain relievers. Shelby County Schools says Delmonico was inspired to make the pieces by her husband who’s a nurse at Regional One Health.
The relievers are designed to wear on the back of protective masks to take the pressure off of health care worker’s ears.
SCS says the first batch of ear strain relievers was delivered to Regional One on April 14 and there’s more to come for Methodist Le Bonheur and St. Jude.
