Authorities investigate drive-by shooting in Diaz

DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jackson County deputies and Diaz police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday evening at a local apartment complex.
According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, officers went to the White River Apartments on Marion Drive after getting a call about shots being fired.
Lucas said between six and eight shots were fired in the area and that the building was struck twice. A vehicle was also struck once.
Investigators were able to recover evidence, including a bullet, at the scene, Lucas said.
No one was hurt.
Lucas said the investigation into the shooting continues.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.
