Blytheville police investigate homicide on Tennessee Street

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help for information in connection with a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead.
According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, officers went to the 400 block of Tennessee Street around 9:45 p.m. April 25 after getting a call about a person being shot.
Officers found Demarcus Daniels, 27, of Blytheville at the scene with a gunshot wound.
Daniels was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, Jefferson said.
Police have no suspects in the murder and anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 844-910-STOP.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.