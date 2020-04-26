Blytheville police investigate homicide on Tennessee Street

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 4:29 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help for information in connection with a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead.

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, officers went to the 400 block of Tennessee Street around 9:45 p.m. April 25 after getting a call about a person being shot.

Officers found Demarcus Daniels, 27, of Blytheville at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Daniels was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, Jefferson said.

Police have no suspects in the murder and anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 844-910-STOP.

