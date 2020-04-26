Brookland throws parade to celebrate boy finishing chemo

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Brookland came together Sunday evening to celebrate one of their own.
Slade Smith just finished chemotherapy treatments earlier this week at St. Jude after battling leukemia since 2017.
After a few days of planning, his aunt and a host of others decided to throw a parade around the Brookland School District.
“I’ve never really had anything done like this before for me," Smith said. “I’ve only like, been apart of it. It’s a totally new experience. It meant a lot. Like, it was just, I don’t even know how to explain it. It was awesome.”
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices, it was a drive-through event.
Members from Arkansas State Police, Brookland Police and the Brookland Fire Department all appeared to help celebrate, along with many other friends and family.
Smith said it’s an event he would never forget and he’s grateful to have the support of the community behind him.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.