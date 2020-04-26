Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri moving to quickly test workers at packing plants
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants across the state. Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. packing plants. In Missouri, at least 21 employees tested positive at Burgers Smokehouse, a smoked and cured meat plant in the town of California. Forty-two of the 700 employees at a Conagra frozen meals plant in Marshall are ill with COVID-19. And in St. Joseph, 16 workers have tested positive at a Triumph Foods pork plant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPEEDERS
Patrol: Speeding becoming all too common during pandemic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a dangerous trend on roads and highways left wide open by the shutdown tied to the coronavirus outbreak: People speeding at extraordinarily fast levels. Patrol officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that at least once a day during the outbreak, motorists are being caught traveling faster than 100 mph. Troopers are hearing excuses ranging from “There’s no traffic” to “I’m not hurting anyone.” The top speed troopers have seen during the outbreak was someone traveling at 145 mph in Ray County on April 17. Another motorist was caught going 143 mph in Pettis this month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ILLINOIS-MEAT PLANTS
Smithfield idles western Illinois pork plant over virus
MONMOUTH, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois pork-processing plant is suspending operations after some of its employees contracted COVID-19. Smithfield Foods Inc. announced Friday that it will shutter operations at its Monmouth, Illinois, plant beginning Monday and until further notice. The Virginia-based company says a “small portion” of the plant’s 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Monmouth plant represents about 3 percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies and also produces bacon. Employees will be paid during the closure. Smithfield also has closed meatpacking plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin; Martin City, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
ISLAMIC CENTER FIRE
FBI investigates fire that damaged Missouri Islamic center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeast Missouri. Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Division Richard Quinn announced the award Friday night. Fire broke out early Friday at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. About 12 to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said damage to the building was extensive. The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive.
FIRE-CHILD KILLED
Girl dies in Farmington house fire
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A toddler has died after fire broke out at a home in the eastern Missouri town of Farmington. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire was reported Friday night. The name of the girl who died has not been released but authorities say she was 2 or 3 years old. Fire Chief Todd Mecey said says an adult male resident tried to rescue the child and was seriously burned. A 4-year-old boy escaped unharmed. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LAWSUIT
Smithfield sued over working conditions at Missouri plant
MILAN, Mo. (AP) — An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Smithfield Foods over working conditions at its plant in northern Missouri. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says poor working conditions at the Milan plant are putting employees and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed by Rural Workers Community Alliance and an unidentified worker. Among other things, the lawsuit contends Smithfield has not provided sufficient protective equipment for employees. A Smithfield spokeswoman says the lawsuit is without merit and that many of the claims have already been determined to be unfounded.
ST. LOUIS-OFFICER SHOT
Federal case against St. Louis axed in officer shooting suit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the city of St. Louis from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of a St. Louis police officer killed by a fellow officer during a Russian roulette-style game. Officer Katlyn Alix died in January 2019 after she was shot by officer Nathaniel Hendren at his home while she was off duty and Hendren was supposed to be working. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark ruled Wednesday that although Hendren was on duty when Alix was killed, the shooting was personal not in the course of duty, and dismissed the city from the suit.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of the toll the coronavirus has taken on the state’s economy. Top Republican budget leader Sen. Dan Hegeman on Friday said lawmakers are aiming to cut about that much from the governor’s original $30 billion spending proposal. Gov. Mike Parson made his budget recommendations weeks before the coronavirus hit Missouri. Lawmakers now need to slash it to keep it in check with declining revenues. Lawmakers have been off work for weeks. They’re returning Monday in an attempt to pass a budget by their May 8 deadline.