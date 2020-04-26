Local business doesn’t limit customers during pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As many of you might have noticed, big industry leaders put limits on products and supplies while we navigate through the pandemic, but one local business says, they’re ready to “meat” your need.
Managers Lindsey Ooley and Jenny Dixon oversee Fiesty B’s Restaurant and Fiesty’s Smokeshack in Paragould.
Once they began publicizing that their stores would meet the needs in the area, their phones began ringing.
“I had a list of orders, probably three-pages-long in my notebook,” Dixon says.
In their first week, they ground 1,000 pounds of beef. Following that week, they’re grinding 300-500 pounds per week.
Dixon says her prices will be fair.
“I will not price gouge any of my customers. If my price drops, then I lower the price out front,” Dixon says.
Ooley says they’re thankful customers keep coming, and they’re grateful to add more customers during this time.
“It’s crazy to see the support and the outpouring love and messages that people are just thankful we’re open,” she says.
