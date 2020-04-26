One killed, one injured in Independence Co. ATV crash

One killed, one injured in Independence Co. ATV crash
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 10:49 AM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed Saturday evening in a two-ATV crash in the Desha community, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Jose Neri, 22, Desha was driving west in a Honda TRX 500 on Highway 25 around 11:45 p.m. April 25, when the crash happened.

According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Neri and a second ATV, a CAN-AM 650 X, were going west. The left side of the Honda struck the right side of the CAN-AM, causing the Honda to overturn.

Authorities also said the CAN-AM also overturned.

The driver of the CAN-AM was taken to a Batesville hospital for their injuries.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.