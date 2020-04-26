One killed, one injured in Independence Co. ATV crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed Saturday evening in a two-ATV crash in the Desha community, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Jose Neri, 22, Desha was driving west in a Honda TRX 500 on Highway 25 around 11:45 p.m. April 25, when the crash happened.
According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Neri and a second ATV, a CAN-AM 650 X, were going west. The left side of the Honda struck the right side of the CAN-AM, causing the Honda to overturn.
Authorities also said the CAN-AM also overturned.
The driver of the CAN-AM was taken to a Batesville hospital for their injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
