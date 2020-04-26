Tennessee health officials report 181 deaths, 9,667 confirmed cases of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials announced 478 new cases of coronavirus and 3 new deaths Sunday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 9,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths -- up from 9,189 cases Saturday.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,133 confirmed cases -- up from 2,038 reported Saturday.
There has also been 45 coronavirus-related deaths in Shelby County. According to the health department, the victims’ ages range from 27 to 95 with the average being 70.
Of Shelby County’s fatalities, 62 percent are male and 71 percent are African American.
Forty-three percent of the county’s fatalities had no documented exposure to the virus, and 73 percent had underlying cardiac conditions.
So far, 995 individuals have recovered from the virus in Shelby County, according to health officials.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across the county as of April 24:
The Shelby County Health Department is investigating outbreaks of two or more cases at nine long-term care facilities where 104 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus. A 10th facility was reported Wednesday but later removed from the list because only one case had been confirmed.
The Village at Germantown reported Friday they have seven residents and five employees with coronavirus, including three residents who are hospitalized. A spokesperson for the facility attributes the discrepancy to a reporting lag.
- Crittenden -- 170 cases; 5 deaths; 82 recoveries
- Cross -- 12 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 11 cases; 8 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 14 cases; 6 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 76 cases; 8 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 9 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 56 cases; 2 deaths
- DeSoto -- 261 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 41 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 37 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 38 cases
- Tippah -- 52 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 35 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 31 cases; 13 recoveries
- Fayette -- 51 cases; 1 death; 28 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Haywood -- 17 cases; 1 death; 6 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 16 cases; 2 recoveries
- McNairy -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Tipton -- 91 cases; 41 recoveries
