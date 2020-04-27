A-State athlete Sammy Brainard earns Distinguished Service Award

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In recognition of her exemplary service and contributions during her collegiate career, Arkansas State track and field/cross country student-athlete Sammy Brainard has been chosen as one of six Distinguished Service Award (DSA) winners.
One of the students will be announced as the 2019-20 recipient of the R.E. Lee Wilson Award, the university’s highest honor, through a special online presentation held Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. This replaces the traditional banquet with university representatives and Wilson Fellows, a change driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brainard is graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences, pre-professional program, and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the College of Sciences and Mathematics. The Collierville, Tennessee, native is majoring in biology and chemistry and has a 3.94 grade point average.
A five-time member of the Chancellor’s List and four-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Brainard helped A-State to a first-place finish and a cash prize at the 2019 Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan competition.
On the track, she holds the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:45.37), sixth in school history in the mile (4:58.74) and was a part of the 2020 silver-medal indoor distance medley relay team that helped A-State capture the 2020 Sun Belt Indoor crown. Brainard also played a key role in the Red Wolves’ 2019 cross country and outdoor track and field titles. She is captain of both the track and field team and cross country team and participated in two conference championships.
In addition, Brainard was named to the NCAA Division I all-academic teams for cross country and track and field. She is also a member of the A-State chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta honor society.
The daughter of John and Lesley Brainard, she has also worked with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Bernard’s Regional Medical Center, Jonesboro Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Sills Dermatology as a student shadow. She also was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
