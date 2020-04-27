A-State athlete Sammy Brainard earns Distinguished Service Award

On the track, she holds the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:45.37), sixth in school history in the mile (4:58.74) and was a part of the 2020 silver-medal indoor distance medley relay team that helped A-State capture the 2020 Sun Belt Indoor crown. Brainard also played a key role in the Red Wolves’ 2019 cross country and outdoor track and field titles. She is captain of both the track and field team and cross country team and participated in two conference championships.