Airport’s future unclear, many possibilities on the table

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport still allows planes to land and take off from their runways.
However, officials said the future of the airport remains unknown.
Decisions on larger facilities, larger planes, and funding to repair the damage cost by the EF3 tornado remains the hot topic.
George Jackson, airport manager, said architectural designs and bid work for airplane hangars could take several months alone.
New facilities require many restrictions and planning, which only slows down the process.
“There’s a lot of new codes and things that have to be worked out on the new construction and the bidding,” Jackson said.
After that, money comes into play, with the facility taking a $20 million hit. The tornado destroyed a total of 60 planes, and insurance will only cover half of the damages.
Jackson said the $20 million figure does not include the planes damaged.
“It’s hard to say whether we can rebuild everything as was in that neighborhood or you know, you’d like to do some modifications and changes so those are all in the planning stages,” he said.
Bill Campbell, the city of Jonesboro’s director of communications, said Mayor Perrin reached out to Sen. John Boozman’s office.
The senator is part of the appropriations committee. Perrin hopes to work with the senator on projects regarding the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, according to Campbell.
Jackson said he wants to see the airport come back better than ever.
“We are planning on coming back strong. We’re not dusting our hands off and walking away.”
