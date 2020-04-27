April 27: Severe storms possible Tuesday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, April 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple of passing showers will be possible on an otherwise warm and breezy spring day.
A nearby surface low will also result in a few clouds from time to time.
Most of Tuesday looks quiet, as well, before a strong cold front arrives at nightfall.
Although we’ll be on the tail end of showers and thunderstorms, Region 8 will have a low risk of severe weather.
A few high wind gusts and pockets of small hail will be possible tomorrow night.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Social distancing didn’t keep one Region 8 town from celebrating a boy’s last chemo treatment.
While some businesses have had to shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greene County business is stepping up to “meat” the needs of its customers.
Blytheville police need the public’s help in solving a shooting that left one man dead.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.