A Better Region 8: Helping our neighbors through the virtual food drive

(KAIT) -Life will eventually get back to some sense of normal.
But right now, the coronavirus pandemic is placing an unprecedented burden on life as we know it.
Millions are without work.
Those filing for unemployment, many for the first time, are having trouble navigating the system.
I’m sure money in most families was already tight before this pandemic started.
So, we need to reach out and help our neighbors.
KAIT has teamed up with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
This week, we are extending our Virtual Food Drive, and we will match up to $2,500 of your donations.
All you have to do to donate is head to kait8.com/virtualfooddrive.
Your donation will go straight to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, which provides food and services to local pantries and agencies across 12 counties.
If you can, help us help our neighbors.
It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
