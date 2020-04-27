Businesses across Tennessee plan to reopen Monday

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants are open for business as Governor Bill Lee’s plan to reopen parts of the state takes affect.
The owner of Pappy & Jimmies said he plans to open and will be following the governor’s guidelines.
Governor Bill Lee said along with operating at 50% capacity, restaurants must keep bars closed, space tables at least six feet apart and have staff wear PPE.
WMC spoke to another restaurant owner in Covington who said they’re not planning to open just yet.
Lynn Billings, the owner of Billings Bald Butcher, said “We’re not going to be in a hurry to open up. We really aren’t I don’t think this thing is over with yet.”
Lee said retail shops can begin to open Wednesday as long as they are also operating at 50% capacity inside their stores. Lee said flu-like illnesses and COVID-19 like illnesses have decreased since the end of March.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday that city leaders would soon be releasing a plan that would lift restrictions with conditions, now that they’ve seen the number of new COVID-19 cases begin to level off.
