County judge discusses voluntary furloughs during quorum court meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court heard an announcement from County Judge Marvin Day during Monday’s meeting on voluntary furloughs for county workers.
Judge Day told Justices of the Peace the state of Arkansas has the Shared Work Program through the Division of Workforce Services which allows for work-reduced hours, a minimum of 10% of their regular hours work, up to a maximum of 40% of their hours, and receive state and federal unemployment benefits to help make up the rest of their salary.
“So if they are taking off say one day a week, they can file for unemployment for that one day,” Day said.
For the county to enter into the program, they have to make a commitment not to layoff any employees at this point.
Day said right now, there are exploring with county employees who may be interested in the program.
The program was first discussed during an elected official meeting last Thursday.
Day said people were interested in the program so fact sheets were passed out to them last Friday.
“And there’s, you know, some employees were concerned, which we totally understand,” Day said.
The judge said some of this staff will be meeting with employees of the different departments in the county on how the program works.
“Just remind them, 'Hey if it’s not a good fit for you for some reason, don’t do it!',” Day said.
He went on to say if the employee believes it is a good fit, and they want to help the county save some money, then the county is all for it.
The program allows them to get unemployment from the State of Arkansas and also draw the $600 unemployment benefit from the federal government.
“So, you know, it can be financially beneficial for some employees and beneficial to the county as well,” Day said. “So, like say we just don't feel like we have enough data that we have to make this a mandatory thing”
When asked if deputies or staff members at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office took a furlough, would it affect patrols in the county, he said no.
“We will not have one single decrease in the quality of the services that we’re providing to the people of Craighead County,” Day said.
Judge Day said if the situation were to continue for the rest of the year, the county could face a $2.6 million revenue shortfall, but he is optimistic things will get better.
The quorum court also passed an ordinance amending the 2020 annual operating budget to add funds from a Blue & You Foundation Mini-Grant to the circuit court, detention center, election commission, county judge, the office of emergency management, tax assessor, Lake City District Court, veteran services and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to buy portable Automatic External Defibrillators to be placed in offices, departments, and sheriff’s deputy vehicles.The Craighead County Quorum Court heard an announcement from County Judge Marvin Day during Monday’s meeting on voluntary furloughs for county workers.
Judge Day told Justices of the Peace the state of Arkansas has the Shared Work Program through the Division of Workforce Services which allows for work-reduced hours, a minimum of 10% of their regular hours work, up to a maximum of 40% of their hours, and receive state and federal unemployment benefits to help make up the rest of their salary.
“So if they are taking off say one day a week, they can file for unemployment for that one day,” Day said.
For the county to enter into the program, they have to make a commitment not to layoff any employees at this point.
Day said right now, there are exploring with county employees who may be interested in the program.
The program was first discussed during an elected official meeting last Thursday.
Day said people were interested in the program so fact sheets were passed out to them last Friday.
“And there’s, you know, some employees were concerned, which we totally understand,” Day said.
The judge said some of this staff will be meeting with employees of the different departments in the county on how the program works.
“Just remind them, 'Hey if it’s not a good fit for you for some reason, don’t do it!',” Day said.
He went on to say if the employee believes it is a good fit, and they want to help the county save some money, then the county is all for it.
The program allows them to get unemployment from the State of Arkansas and also draw the $600 unemployment benefit from the federal government.
“So, you know, it can be financially beneficial for some employees and beneficial to the county as well,” Day said. “So, like say we just don't feel like we have enough data that we have to make this a mandatory thing”
When asked if deputies or staff members at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office took a furlough, would it affect patrols in the county, he said no.
“We will not have one single decrease in the quality of the services that we’re providing to the people of Craighead County,” Day said.
Judge Day said if the situation were to continue for the rest of the year, the county could face a $2.6 million revenue shortfall, but he is optimistic things will get better.
The quorum court also passed an ordinance amending the 2020 annual operating budget to add funds from a Blue & You Foundation Mini-Grant to the circuit court, detention center, election commission, county judge, the office of emergency management, tax assessor, Lake City District Court, veteran services and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to buy portable Automatic External Defibrillators to be placed in offices, departments, and sheriff’s deputy vehicles.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.