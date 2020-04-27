Deadline to move tornado debris in Jonesboro moved to May 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Jonesboro announced Monday afternoon the deadline to move remaining tornado debris curbside is extended to noon on Friday, May 8.
In a Facebook post, officials announced city workers will pick up material if it is set out by that date.
The city originally set a deadline for May 1, but residents have an extra week to pick up the pieces.
Those continuing to clean up tornado damage must separate the debris by either tree limbs/vegetative debris or construction/demolition material.
If you have debris created from demolition or construction, the contractor must take it to Legacy Landfill, 238 Co. Rd. 476.
Those taking their debris must secure or cover their loads with a tarp after reports of trash lining the sides of Stadium Blvd. and Caraway Rd. were brought to the city’s attention.
According to the post, officials delivered 171.7 tons of debris collected by volunteers and taken to Legacy Landfill for $6,780.
The sanitation department reported workers replaced 160 trash and eleven recycling carts to homes impacted by the March 28 tornado.
Sanitation drivers are also not picking up extra trash left beside carts as a safety precaution for COVID-19. Anyone who wants an extra cart can call the Sanitation Department at 870-932-7520.
