Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid, Missouri woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Sunday night, April 26.
The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on MO 153, approximately three miles north of Parma.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Kayla D. Atchley was driving a car northbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.
Atchley overcorrected the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road.
The car hit a ditch and then it overturned.
The 24-year-old driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Troopers report Atchley was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.