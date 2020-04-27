Food bank receives $35k grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To help families struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and those recovering from the recent tornadoes, a charitable foundation has awarded the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas $35,000.
The food bank announced Monday it would receive the grant from the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation.
Christie Jordan, CEO for the food bank, said that the number of food-insecure families is increasing as the rate of unemployment rises due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The March 28 tornado also devastated the area, she said, leaving many homes and retailers destroyed.
“Right now, many people are facing hard times,” Jordan said.
She cited the foundation’s generosity in helping the food bank provide relief.
“Nothing can measure what it means to help people take control of their lives during these times of uncertainty,” Jordan said. “For people facing hunger, hope is a hot meal, a bag of groceries, a well-nourished child.”
The food bank, according to Monday’s news release, will use the grant funds to provide emergency food distribution to families within its 12-county service area.
