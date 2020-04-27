GCT alum Skyler Bowlin reflects on hoops overseas & fatherhood

“March 12th, we go in to the practice facility for a meeting, and they tell us it’s shut down,” Bowlin said. “The basketball side has been pretty wild and then I got this guy, he’s a little over 3 weeks old now. But it’s been great. Me and my wife have had all the time in the world to hang out with him. My wife, she had a C section, she was in the hospital for 3 or 4 days. I could only be in there for 1 hour a day all 4 days she was there. So that was tough. But considering all things, we’re doing well.”