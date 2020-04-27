GCT alum Skyler Bowlin reflects on hoops overseas & fatherhood

Würzburg, Germany (KAIT) - GCT alum Skyler Bowlin is nearing a decade of hoops overseas.
He won MVPs and championships in Denmark and Sweden. Bowlin’s third season in Germany is certainly a unique one thanks to a pandemic and a new paternal duty.
“March 12th, we go in to the practice facility for a meeting, and they tell us it’s shut down,” Bowlin said. “The basketball side has been pretty wild and then I got this guy, he’s a little over 3 weeks old now. But it’s been great. Me and my wife have had all the time in the world to hang out with him. My wife, she had a C section, she was in the hospital for 3 or 4 days. I could only be in there for 1 hour a day all 4 days she was there. So that was tough. But considering all things, we’re doing well.”
Bowlin averaged 11 points and 4 assists per game. The point guard was key to Würzburg’s turnaround in the Bundesliga, but their season was cut short thanks to COVID-19.
“We have a very balanced team,” Bowlin added. “Probably one of my better seasons as a professional, not so much scoring wise. But in this league, you’re not going to get 20 points per game, very rarely does that happen. But my percentages were very high. We were right in the 8th position to make the playoffs. I was very pleased with how the season was going, so it’s kinda unfortunate that it ended.”
