Goodwill Industries awarded state’s only PPE Decontamination Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Goodwill Industries of Arkansas received the state of Arkansas’s only PPE Decontamination Program, thanks to funding from the federal government.
According to a press release, Ohio-based company Battelle received a $415 million contract to purchase 60 Battelle Critical Decontamination Systems.
One of those systems was delivered to the Goodwill campus in Little Rock and could be operational within the next few days.
The decontamination system can reportedly process up to 80,000 masks a day and uses a peroxide gas to sanitize N95 masks, which allows the masks to be worn multiple times.
The program helps satisfy the demand of PPE at Arkansas hospitals caused by the pandemic.
“Goodwill’s mission has always been about changing lives. Today, it’s also about saving lives,” Brian Marsh, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas President and CEO, said.
Goodwill collaborated with Cintas and the Arkansas Hospital Association and began collecting various forms of PPE in early April.
Arkansans across the state have also donated masks, gloves, face shields, and other important equipment to hospitals free of charge.
