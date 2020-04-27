Historic restaurant gets a new look

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A historical restaurant in Paragould known for their hot food and atmosphere gets a new taste for its appearance.
The Hamburger Station will get a new coat of paint, roof work, and an awning. This work would not be possible without securing their roughly $12,000 restoration grant through Main Street Paragould.
The restaurant needed a little work, according to owner Bert Daggett.
“I was excited, also scared like heck. When you’ve got something that needs to be done, you get a little mad you let it get to a point where it should be done like this, but it’s an old building, the early 1900s,” he says. I can’t be too upset; it needs a little work.”
All the work done to the historic site must be approved. Daggett says state and federal historical agencies approve everything before it’s added or changed to the building.
“Change is not one of the greater things I like to do, but with that comes new opportunities, so you’ve got to embrace it,” he says.
While the looks of the Hamburger Station might be different, Daggett says the food will stay the same.
