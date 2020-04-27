Independence County preschool switches gears to provide childcare services for essential workers

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One school in Independence County is finding a way to lend a helping hand to those on the front-lines.
Batesville Preschool reopened its doors to provide a safe place for children while their parents work to save lives during COVID-19.
“We have people in the community who need to work and get back to work, and they need someone consistent who can be with their child and keep their child safe,” Michelle Puckett, preschool director, said.
The facility is normally filled with over 300 baby Pioneers, but during this pandemic, the school transformed into a childcare center for about 60 parents who need it most.
According to Puckett, they were given the blessing from the CDC, the ADE, and DHS to provide childcare for essential workers in the area.
Some kids are even children of those working at White River Medical Center.
Staff at the facility say that they are willing to go the extra mile for those who have no choice but to work.
“This is not a decision that we just said ‘Hey let’s just throw it out there and see what we can do.’ We researched, we collaborated with other childcare facilities in the area to make sure we are doing the best for these families and these children,” Puckett said.
They also have new protocols, like taking the temperatures of employees, children, and their parents who drop them off.
Classroom ratios have been cut in half to ten students or less.
Toys and napping materials are cleaned daily, although that is not a CDC requirement.
While they are still doing some small organized learning, they want to make it clear that it is not operating as a Pre-School and that parents are paying the normal tuition of $90 a week.
The facility says it is all to ensure those parents are comfortable while being away from their babies, and they can’t wait to officially welcome everyone back.
