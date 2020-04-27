JHS superfan gets suprise birthday present

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Louis Diaz is one of the biggest Jonesboro Hurricane fans you’ll ever meet.
Diaz, a graduate of JHS, is developmentally delayed, but still serves as an assistant to some of the various Hurricane sports teams.
“I’m really involved with baseball. Coach Dobson, Coach Brown and Drew, I really love those guys a lot," Diaz said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the shut down of all high school sports, Diaz is unable to spend time with some of his favorite Hurricane players.
“Baseball is sad this year. I wish we could’ve won state baseball this year. But maybe next year I hope, if God 's willing,” he said.
Monday just so happened to be Diaz’s 43rd birthday, and he had just one simple wish.
“Well, I wish my friends were all here by me,” Diaz said.
So friends and family and many around the JHS community surprised Louis with a drive-through parade by his home where he was showered with signs, gifts, and a lot of love.
Louis said he was taken off-guard by the event.
“I was surprised, I was kind of happy, but that was nice of everybody doing that for me," Diaz said. "So, I appreciate everybody doing that. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And good friends and coaches, so that’s pretty nice of them doing that for me.”
