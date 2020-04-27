2 killed, including child, in drive-by shooting in Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Police in Arkansas say a drive-by shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and a man.
The shooting happened Sunday night at a home in Pine Bluff, which is about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.
Pine Bluff police say another man was shot and wounded, and he’s in serious condition at a hospital.
Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings and there was no suspect information as of Monday morning.
Police say the deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.