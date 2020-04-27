Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROPERTY TAXES
Pandemic not expected to delay property tax deadline
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be delaying the quickly approaching May 10 deadline for Kansas property taxes. Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue, says the state believes delaying property tax deadlines is more of a local government decision. He says property taxes collected at the local and county level help fund critical functions like public safety and schools. Fletcher told The Lawrence Journal-World that the governor cannot unilaterally change property tax structures or payments in general, and would not be inclined to cut critical funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor, churches reach deal on COVID-19 lawsuit
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she has reached a deal that could resolve a legal challenge to her order banning religious gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly said in a news release late Saturday that under the agreement, the two churches that challenged her order agreed to extend a judge's temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of Kelly's ban. The churches, meanwhile, agreed to continue complying with social-distancing guidelines, including making sure worshippers keep a safe distance from one another. The Democratic governor is finalizing plans to loosen some coronavirus restrictions starting May 4.
TOXIC CLOUD-ATCHISON
Deadline nears for Atchison toxic cloud victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A deadline is near for those who believe they were victims of a 2016 toxic gas release over the Kansas town of Atchison. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that federal prosecutor are urging victims to submit written victim statements by Friday. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., is May 27. Both companies pleaded guilty to violating the federal law and each agreed to pay a $1 million fine. In October 2016, two chemicals were mistakenly mixed to form a cloud of chlorine gas over Atchison.
TWO DEAD-HAYSVILLE
2 dead in Haysville; murder-suicide suspected
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police in a suburb of Wichita, Kansas, are investigating the deaths of two people as a possible murder-suicide. KAKE-TV reports that responding officers on Friday found two people dead inside a home in the town of Haysville. Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said it appeared to be a murder-suicide but did not disclose further details. The names of the victims were not immediately released.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Wichita police investigating shooting death of 30-year-old
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the city's Delano neighborhood. Arriving officers found Blake Mayers, of Wichita, on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his body. Police say Mayes was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say an initial investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred at the home involving Mayes and three other people before Mayes was shot. No arrests had been reported by midday Friday.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Democrat tops GOP hopefuls in Kansas US Senate fundraising
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Republicans looking to protect their majority in the U.S. Senate have been unable to match the fundraising prowess of a party-switching Democratic state lawmaker in normally reliably red Kansas. But how much it matters that state Sen. Barbara Bollier raised $2.35 million during the first three months of 2020, is unclear given that the potential GOP frontrunner to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is prominent conservative Kris Kobach. While the more than $242,000 he raised for the quarter was a little more than a tenth of Bollier’s total, Kobach is well-known as a hard-right immigration policy advocate who served as Kansas secretary of state before losing the Kansas governor’s race in 2018.
RECYCLED BICYCLES
Lawrence bike shop salvages trashed bicycles for donation
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence bicycle repair shop is earning praise for salvaging and donating dozens of bicycles dumped by a bike-share company at a scrap yard. The Journal-World reports that Lawrence Re-Cyclery used about $2,000 in donations from the community to buy and repair bikes from a 20-foot-tall pile scrapped by Veo, the bike-share company. Re-Cyclery co-owner Kristie Shay says the shop was able to salvage and repair 15 bikes that suffered only minor damage in the dump. But she says many of the Veo bicycles were heavily damaged. The shop was able to glean parts from the heavily damaged bikes to repair a couple dozen bikes from the pile. The repaired bikes are being donated to various shelters and organizations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-FARMER
Gift of the Mask: Cuomo lauds retired farmer's gesture
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A retired farmer in Kansas whose wife has one lung shipped one of the couple’s five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for use by a doctor or a nurse. Cuomo read the entire letter at his daily briefing as an example of courage and generosity in dark times. Cuomo’s eyes misted as he brandished the mask at his daily briefing. Dennis Ruhnke said he was surprised at the public attention.