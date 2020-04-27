Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Some Missouri businesses reopen with COVID-19 precautions
WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Some businesses near St. Louis are reopening with some safety measures in place, after local officials lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the relaxation of the Franklin County order allowed golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, tanning salons, bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen Saturday as long as they adhere to social-distancing guidelines. As of Sunday, health officials reported that 274 people in Missouri had died of COVID-19 and that there had been 6,997 confirmed cases of the disease.
JEFFERSON CITY-FATAL FIRE
Missouri man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man has died of injuries sustained in an early morning house fire in Jefferson City. Firefighters responding to call at 4:18 a.m. Sunday found heavy smoke coming from the windows and a fire in the rear of the home. A witness reported the house was potentially occupied, prompting search and rescue efforts. Firefighters located and removed Steven A. Davis from the home. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Authorities said an investigation determined the fire started in a laundry area
PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Man killed, woman hurt in Missouri after hit by vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a vehicle struck two pedestrians on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman. The Kansas City Police Department said in a news release that responding officers arrested the driver. The westbound Cadillac sedan hit the man before turning southbound and striking the woman at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. It then crashed into a yard. Police say a 68-year-old Kansas City man died at the scene.
WEBSTER GROVES-STABBING
Suspect charged in fatal Missouri stabbing
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing in Webster Groves. Officers responding shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of ongoing domestic violence discovered the dead victim with multiple stab wounds. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Ryne Dobson was immediately arrested at the scene. He faces felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $1 million.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPEEDERS
Patrol: Speeding becoming all too common during pandemic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a dangerous trend on roads and highways left wide open by the shutdown tied to the coronavirus outbreak: People speeding at extraordinarily fast levels. Patrol officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that at least once a day during the outbreak, motorists are being caught traveling faster than 100 mph. Troopers are hearing excuses ranging from “There’s no traffic” to “I’m not hurting anyone.” The top speed troopers have seen during the outbreak was someone traveling at 145 mph in Ray County on April 17. Another motorist was caught going 143 mph in Pettis this month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ILLINOIS-MEAT PLANTS
Smithfield idles western Illinois pork plant over virus
MONMOUTH, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois pork-processing plant is suspending operations after some of its employees contracted COVID-19. Smithfield Foods Inc. announced Friday that it will shutter operations at its Monmouth, Illinois, plant beginning Monday and until further notice. The Virginia-based company says a “small portion” of the plant’s 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Monmouth plant represents about 3 percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies and also produces bacon. Employees will be paid during the closure. Smithfield also has closed meatpacking plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin; Martin City, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
ISLAMIC CENTER FIRE
FBI investigates fire that damaged Missouri Islamic center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeast Missouri. Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Division Richard Quinn announced the award Friday night. Fire broke out early Friday at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. About 12 to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said damage to the building was extensive. The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive.
FIRE-CHILD KILLED
Girl dies in Farmington house fire
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A toddler has died after fire broke out at a home in the eastern Missouri town of Farmington. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire was reported Friday night. The name of the girl who died has not been released but authorities say she was 2 or 3 years old. Fire Chief Todd Mecey said says an adult male resident tried to rescue the child and was seriously burned. A 4-year-old boy escaped unharmed. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.