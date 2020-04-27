Retired priest under investigation in Stoddard Co., Mo. after report filed by Diocese

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney confirms an ongoing investigation involving a retired priest, following allegations of misconducted announced by the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
According to a new release issued by the Diocese Monday, its Safe Environment Review Board “determined that an allegation of inappropriate physical/sexual misconduct involving Father Gary Carr meets the criteria for publication”.
Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver says he received information on Carr from the Diocese roughly two months ago and Carr remains the subject of “an active investigation”.
According to information supplied by the Diocese, the allegation involves an adult male adult who recently reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him nearly 30 years ago when he was between the ages of 10 and 13 years old.
A timeline of Carr’s career provided by the Diocese shows he served as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Advance in August 1987.
Carr also served in Malden in 1989, Poplar Bluff in 1991 and Charleston in 1993.
Oliver encourages anyone with information on Father Carr to contact his investigator, Tim McCoy.
Oliver said, despite the amount of time that has passed, his office is committed to seeking justice on behalf of any victims.
