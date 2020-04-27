Riceland worker tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riceland employee is quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Riceland Foods confirmed Monday that a worker at its Jonesboro Rice Division tested positive for the coronavirus.
All team members who were in close proximity with the worker, who was not identified, have been informed and have also been placed on home quarantine.
“Team members who can work from home have been asked to do so,” the news release stated. “Riceland facilities are only open for Riceland team members until further notice. Team members have been instructed not to come to work if they have fever or other symptoms of COVID-19.”
