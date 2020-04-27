Sheriff: Detention officer fired, arrested after altercation with inmate

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it arrested one of its detention officers after an altercation with an inmate.
In a news release, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the jail administrator reported to him an altercation between an inmate and Officer Shawn Hunt. Saturday, April 25.
The sheriff placed Hunt on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.
However, Monday, April 27, the sheriff terminated Hunt from the detention center and arrested him on a 2nd-degree battery charge.
Sheriff Franks says he was given a $5,000 bond.
Block quote“Our office will not tolerate anything but utmost integrity and honestly among our staff. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center must be held to a higher standard and our trust with the Citizens of Greene County will always be of the highest importance. Our office is committed to the protection of the integrity of public services and anything that compromises that will not be tolerated.”Attribution textBlock quotePull quote
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.